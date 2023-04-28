TN CM in Delhi, holds meeting with President Draupadi Murmu

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin met President Droupadi Murmu this morning (28 April) in Delhi to invite her to inaugurate the 1000-bed multi-speciality hospital built in memory of his father, M Karunanidhi, in Chennai.

The hospital is likely to be inaugurated on 3 June, the birth anniversary of Karunanidhi. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has also planned to start year-long celebrations on that date to celebrate his centenary.

He was welcomed in Delhi by DMK MPs, TR Baalu, MM Abdullah, S Jagathrakshakan and others.

The visit comes after the raids on G-Square, a real estate firm allegedly linked to the DMK first family and Annamalai releasing the ‘DMK Files.’