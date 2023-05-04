Indian Army chopper crashes in J&K

New Delhi: An Indian Army chopper crashed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, Army officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, an Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter crashed in the Marwah area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar today.

The pilots have suffered injuries but are safe, the officials said. Further details are awaited.

Earlier this March, two pilots were killed after an Indian Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter crashed near the Mandala hills area in Arunachal Pradesh.

A search operation was carried out by the Indian Army, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and police after the crash.