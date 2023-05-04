‘Scuffle’ between protesting wrestlers and police personnel

New Delhi: A scuffle allegedly broke out between the wrestlers staging a protest at Jantar Mantar here and some police personnel, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters.

Three people, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti, were detained following the incident, police said Wednesday night.

In a video being circulated on social media platforms, some of the protesters can be heard accusing a police personnel of attacking two wrestlers under the influence of alcohol.

The accused policeman is seen sitting in the video, while the protesters allege that his colleagues were mute spectators.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said Bharti came to the protest site with folding beds without permission. On being asked about the beds, his supporters became aggressive and tried to get the beds from a truck. Subsequently, a minor altercation took place following which Bharti, along with two others, was detained, the officer added.