Ambai case: Case booked against two cops

Tirunelveli Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID), which is probing the alleged custodial torture by former Assistant Superintendent of Police, Balveer Singh, who is suspended from Ambasamudram subdivision, has booked a case against two more cops in connection with the alleged torture, sources said on Thursday. Apart from Balveer Singh, two other cops, including Murugesan, sub-inspector of Police, and Bogan Kumar, constable deputed in the special branch are also facing charges under Sections 323, 324, 326, and 506 (1) of IPC and various Sections of SC /ST Act and also under The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Six to eight persons held in police custody in connection with cases of crime reported in Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram and VK Puram stations were allegedly tortured by the ASP under the pretext of inquiry.