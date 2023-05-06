Vidyasagar to perform live in city

Paytm Insider is bringing forth an electrifying musical extravaganza through its musical concerts – ‘The name is Vidyasagar’ on May 7 at at YMCA Ground, Nandanam, Chennai and ‘GV Prakash Kumar’s ‘Aayirathil Oruvan’ on May 27 at Codissia Ground, Coimbatore. Varun Khare, Business Head, Paytm Insider, stated, “The upcoming shows by Vidyasagar and G. V. Prakash are set to take their fans on a musical journey through their favorite playlist of hit songs. We are excited to be ticketing for the two artists who will be performing live for the first time in the same month and look forward to bringing more live acts to Chennai and Coimbatore.”