Release of Teja Sajja’s Hanu-Man postponed

Teja Sajja’s Hanu-Man, which was earlier scheduled to release on May 12, has now been postponed indefinitely, the makers announced on Friday. The film is directed by Prasanth Varma. been postponed indefinitely, the makers announced on Friday. The film is directed by Prasanth Varma. The makers also noted that the film’s shooting was completed and the post-production works are in full swing. According to the makers, the extensive VFX work is the reason for the delay. The official statement from the makers read, “All your humongous love for the Hanuman Teaser has touched our hearts and raised our responsibility to deliver the best outcome.” Hanu-Man is set to release in several Indian languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Japanese.