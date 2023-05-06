Maaveeran’s release preponed

Maaveeran, which was initially scheduled to release on August 11, has now preponed its release date a month earlier to July 14. Starring Sivakarthikeyan, Aditi Shankar, Yogi Babu, ad Mysskin, the film will also be released in Telugu under the title Mahaveerudu. The production house Shanthi Talkies, owned by Arun Viswa, took to its social media handles on Friday, May 5, and made the announcement. “Our #Maaveeran/#Mahaveerudu will see you in theaters worldwide – much SOONER & BIGGER, on July 14th”, it wrote along with sharing the poster with the new release date. This change happened a day after the release date of Rajinikanth’s next Jailer was announced on Thursday. The action-comedy, directed by Nelson and featuring the pan-India star cast of Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, and Ramya Krishnan among others, will arrive in theatres on August 10.