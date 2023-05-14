CM inaugurates ROB at Villivakkam

Chief minister M K Stalin inaugurated a rail over bridge (ROB) connecting Kolathur with Villivakkam, constructed at the cost of Rs 61.98 crore.

This will connect Kolathur main road in the north to ICF road in the south. The bridge is 500 metres long and 8.5 metres wide. The ROB will help people avoid the railway gate in Villivakkam and the traffic during the peak hours.

Stalin also laid foundation stone for projects worth Rs 116.46 crore in Kolathur constituency such as constructing a sub station in Ganesh Nagar at the cost of Rs 110.92 crore, replacing old drinking water pipelines by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board at the cost of Rs 4.6 crore, etc.