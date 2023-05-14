IAS rejig in TN

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Tamil Nadu, T Udhayachandran, Secretary to Chief Minister MK Stalin has been appointed as the new Finance Secretary replacing N Muruganandam, who has taken over Udhayachandran’s role.

On the bureaucratic reshuffle, a State government order issued on Saturday says that Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi is posted as Health Secretary in place of P Senthilkumar, who will replace P Amudha as Secretary for Panchayat Raj and Development. Amudha is posted as Secretary for Home, Prohibition and Excise Department in place of K Phanindra Reddy, who has become the Transport Secretary.

J Radhakrishnan, Secretary, Food and Consumer Protection Department, will replace Singh as Chennai Corporation Commissioner. PWD Secretary K Manivasan will switch places with Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department, B Chandra Mohan.