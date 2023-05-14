OPS and TTV are ‘zero plus zero’, says EPS

Slamming expelled party leader O Panneerselvam and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief T T V Dhinakaran, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said the duo coming together would have no consequence or impact for his party.

In his reaction to them joining hands a few days back, Palaniswami recalled that years ago Panneerselvam (OPS) used to describe Dhinakaran (TTV) as a betrayer and vice-versa. Therefore, he said two “betrayers have now come together” to forge ties.

“As far as we are concerned, a maya maan (the illusory golden deer in the epic Ramayana) and mann kuthirai (a horse made of sand) has joined hands,” he told reporters.