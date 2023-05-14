Slamming expelled party leader O Panneerselvam and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief T T V Dhinakaran, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said the duo coming together would have no consequence or impact for his party.
In his reaction to them joining hands a few days back, Palaniswami recalled that years ago Panneerselvam (OPS) used to describe Dhinakaran (TTV) as a betrayer and vice-versa. Therefore, he said two “betrayers have now come together” to forge ties.
“As far as we are concerned, a maya maan (the illusory golden deer in the epic Ramayana) and mann kuthirai (a horse made of sand) has joined hands,” he told reporters.
OPS and TTV are ‘zero plus zero’, says EPS
