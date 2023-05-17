Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda 2 to release for Diwali

Subbaraj’s Mahaan, despite being a commendable action-drama, failed to make a mark as it couldn’t have a theatrical release. After Rajinikanth’s Petta, which was released in 2019, the director didn’t have a blockbuster film. So, like many other filmmakers across the world, Karthik has resorted to making a second part to one of the biggest blockbusters in his career, Jigarthanda. Titled Jigarthanda Double X, the action drama, starring Raghava Lawrence and S J Suryah, is touted to be the prequel to his sophomore film, which earned him a great reputation in the film industry.