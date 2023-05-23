CSK defeats GT, enters IPL finals

Chennai Super Kings beat defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 to book a berth in the finals. Chasing 173 for victory, Gujarat Titans were all out for 157 in 20 overs.

Losing captain Hardik Pandya said, ‘I think we were quite spot-on (with the ball), but we made basic errors and that costed us the game. The kind of bowlers we had, I felt we conceded 15 extra runs. A lot of things we did right. We bowled a couple of soft balls in between. We were executing our plans and then in between we gave some runs. I don’t think we need to look much into it. We have to play two days later, we have to play one more game to make sure we reach the final. Just focus on the things that we’ve done really well this season. That’s the beauty about him (Dhoni), with his mind and the way he uses the bowlers, he’ll make sure that you’ll feel like he’s adding 10 runs. We kept losing wickets, he kept changing the bowlers, credit to him. Would be nice to meet him on Sunday. Regrets are not good in life. We expected dew would come, it didn’t come. We didn’t do right in both the departments. We’ll give a crack again after two days.’