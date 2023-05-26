Sengol: Congress says ‘no document evidence’

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh today claimed there is no documented evidence of Lord Mountbatten, C Rajagopalachari and Jawaharlal Nehru describing the ‘Sengol’ as a symbol of transfer of power by the British to India.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his drum-beaters are using the ceremonial sceptre for their political ends in Tamil Nadu.

The ‘Sengol’ will be installed close to the Chair of the Lok Sabha speaker after the new Parliament building is inaugurated by PM Modi on May 28, an event being attended by 25 political parties, but 20 Opposition parties, including the Congress, are boycotting.