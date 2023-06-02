TN CM greets Ilayaraja on his birthday

Tamilnadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today extended his birthday wishes in person to veteran music composer Ilayaraja. He visited Ilayaraja’s house in T Nagar and presented him a shawl and bouquet

Ilayaraja, who turned 80 today, was greeted by people from various walk if lives and his ardent dabs.

Reputed to be one of the most prolific Indian composers, in a career spanning over forty-five years, he has composed over 7,000 songs and provided film scores for over 1,000 films, apart from performing in over 20,000 concerts.He is nicknamed “Isaignani” (the musical genius) and often referred to as “Maestro”.