Shoot for Rajini starrer Jailer completed

The shooting of the much-awaited film Jailer starring Rajinikanth has been wrapped up and the photos from the last day of the shoot followed by a celebration with the entire crew have been shared by the production company. Several photos from the celebration are shared on Instagram. In a picture, Rajinikanth is seen cutting a cake to mark this special day. Sharing the photos, Sun Pictures wrote, “It’s a wrap for #Jailer! Theatre la sandhippom. #JailerFromAug10.” Priyanka Mohan, Tamannaah, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan and others including popular Malayalam star Mohanlal are playing an important role in the film. The suspense thriller is expected to be Pan-Indian drama from Nelson Dilipkumar, as the makers have roped in stars across the industries.