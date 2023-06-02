Nikhil 20 is titled Swayambhu

Actor Nikhil’s 20th film is named Swayambhu, which means self-born or something that has been created on its own accord. Bharat Krishnamachari is the director. Bhuvan and Sreekar, under Pixel Studios, are bankrolling Swayambhu. The first look poster was also released, which shows Nikhil as a ferocious warrior on the battlefield. Sporting long hair like a typical combatant, Nikhil is seen holding a spear in one hand and holding a shield in another hand. His makeover and getup are impressive. The first look is sure to create curiosity among the audience. The project will start rolling in August this year. Swayambhu will be the most expensive film in Nikhil’s career, as per the makers. Ravi Basrur composes the music, while Manoj Paramahamsa handles the cinematography for this PAN Indian flick.