Twitter bans record over 25L accounts for policy violations in India

Elon Musk-run Twitter banned a record 25,51,623 accounts in India between March 26 and April 25, for promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity. The micro-blogging platform, going through a churning under its new owner, also took down 2,249 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country. In total, Twitter banned 25,53,881 accounts in the reporting period in India. Twitter, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received just 158 complaints from users in India in the same time-frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms. In addition, Twitter processed four grievances which were appealing account suspensions.