OpenAI chief Altman meets Modi

New Delhi: OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman, whose company deals with artificial intelligence technologies and has created ChatGPT, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here in New Delhi on Thursday and discussed the need for global regulation. Altman is on a six-nation tour this week.

Besides India, he was set to be in Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, and South Korea. During a session at IIIT Delhi, Altman said they discussed the opportunities in front of the country and what the country should do in AI.

“We also felt the need to think about global regulation, which prevents some of the downsides from happening,” Altman said. Altman said that his company was currently doing self-regulation.

“We spent almost 8 months on GPT for making sure that it was safe enough to release. We build the technology, and we have worked with organisations to figure out what the limits should be and tested them all. We do think that coordination is important. So self-regulation is important. It is something that we want to offer. The world should not be left entirely in the hands of the companies,” Altman said at the session.