Amit Shah’s visit to Telangana postponed: BJP state chief

The scheduled visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Telangana on June 15 has been postponed, said state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sanjay Bandi on Wednesday. As per the BJP state President, Shah’s visit has been postponed owing to severe cyclonic conditions on the West Coast. Shah was scheduled to address a public rally in Khammam, about 200 kilometres from Hyderabad on Thursday. The meeting was to be organised as part of Maha Jana Samapark Abhiyan of the BJP ahead of the year-end Assembly elections in the state.