Rahul Gandhi trying to tarnish country’s image on foreign soil: Nadda

BJP chief J P Nadda Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of trying to tarnish the country’s image on foreign soil with his recent remarks on Indian democracy and reminded him that it was his grandmother Indira Gandhi who had imposed the Emergency. Nadda was addressing a rally here as part of the BJP’s ‘Maha Jan Sampark’ programme to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Earlier, the BJP president made similar remarks at a rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district.