Portfolio reshuffle

State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will hold additional charge of electricity and incumbent Housing Minister Erode Muthusamy will hold additional charge of Prohibition and Excise depts. Chief Minister MK Stalin has made a recommendation to this effect to governor R N Ravi for change of portfolios.

Delhi police seeks cancellation of POCSO against WFI chief

New Delhi, June 15:

In a big reprieve for the Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Delhi Police on Thursday filed a 500-page chargesheet seeking the cancellation of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case filed against him. While recommending the cancellation of the POCSO case before the Patiala House Court, the Delhi Police said, “No corroborative evidence has been found” against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to “indicate the commission of an offence under the section of POCSO”.

A Cancellation Report was filed in the minor’s case in Delhi’s Patiala House Court. A Cancellation Report is filed in cases when no “corroborative evidence” is found. “In the POCSO matter, after completion of the investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.