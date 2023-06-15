Senthilbalaji arrest: Stalin issues strong warning to BJP

Chennai: A day after the arrest of State Minister Senthilbalaji by ED, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, ‘It’s vendetta politics by BJP. We too know all kinds of politics’.’

In a short video released today, Stalin said, ‘the ruling BJP at the Centre is using central agencies like CBI, ED and IT to intimidate States ruled by non-BJP parties’.

The Chief Minister wondered why there was no action during the AIADMK regime till 2021.

“BJP’s way of politics is to arrest opposition party leaders using central agencies like ED and CBI. Several leaders, including Manish Sisodia, DK Shivakumar, P Chidambaram, Sanjay Raut have been treated the same way.”

Stalin went to Omandurar government hospital yesterday to meet Senthilbalaji who fell sick during his interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate, Stalin said people will teach BJP a lesson in the 2024 elections. Stalin issued a statement saying that the ED officials troubled Senthil Balaji to such an extent during the interrogation that he suffered chest pain. Senthilbalaji was cooperating with the probing officials, still, he was ‘pressured’ to the point of suffering chest pain, Stalin said.