Law Commission seeks public opinion on UCC

New Delhi: A day after the Law Commission sought suggestions of public and recognised religious organisations on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Congress on Thursday termed it Modi Government’s “desperation for a legitimate justification of its continuing agenda of polarization and diversion from its glaring failures”.

In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the 22nd Law Commission of India notified its intention to examine the UCC. This was being done, on a reference sent by the Ministry of Law & Justice.

“It is strange that the Law Commission is seeking a fresh reference when in its press release it acknowledges that its predecessor, the 21st Law Commission had published a consultation paper on the subject in August 2018,” Ramesh said. He also said that no reasons are given for why the subject is being revisited except for vague references to “the relevance and the importance of the subject and also the various court orders”.

The real reason is that the 21st Law Commission, after carrying out a detailed and comprehensive review of the subject, observed that it is “neither necessary nor desirable at this stage” to have a Uniform Civil Code.