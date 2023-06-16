EPS takes a dig at Stalin

Chennai: A day after DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin lashes out at the previous AIADMK government, the party general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami today said, ‘The DMK in in a shambles following the EDcarrest of State Minister Senthilbalaji.’

In a video released today, Edappadi Palaniswami said, ‘Senthilbalaji is afraid of ED enquiry. Hence he is staging a drama which people won’t believe’.

He urged him to face the cases with courage ‘When DMK’s RS Bharathy filed a case against me in alleged Highway scam, I gathered all guts and faced it ‘

He questioned why the entire DMK is trying rally behind Senthilbalaji, who is accused of looting public money.

Palaniswami alleged that Stalin is afraid that Senthilbalaji may spill the beans to ED and they may get caught. Hence they are panicking, he said.