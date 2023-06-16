Stalin is afraid, says Annamalai

Chennai: Close on the heels of Tamilnadu government withdrawing General Consent To CBI, Tamilnadu BJP chief Annamalai today said that Chief Minister NK Stalin is afraid of probe Into allegation of receiving Rs 200 cr bribe.

Annamalai listed the number of times Chief Minister MK Stalin had requested probes by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while in opposition.

Meanwhile yesterday, Annamalai said, ‘Even during Kanimozhi’s arrest I didn’t see the Chief Minister this angry. This only shows that, just like the public say, Senthil Balaji is the treasurer of DMK. CM Stalin has crossed his limits in the video statement’.