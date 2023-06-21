American lawmakers ask Biden to raise with Modi ‘areas of concern’

A group of American lawmakers wrote to US President Joe Biden, asking him to raise directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ”areas of concern” and discuss with him the full range of issues important to a successful, strong, and long-term relationship between the two countries.

”As longtime supporters of a strong US-India relationship, we also believe that friends can and should discuss their differences in an honest and forthright way,” read the letter signed by 75 lawmakers, including Indian-American lawmaker Pramila Jayapal.

”That is why we respectfully request that – in addition to the many areas of shared interests between India and the US – you also raise directly with Prime Minister Modi areas of concern,” the letter read.

Describing India as an important member of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (the Quad) and a crucial partner for stability in the Indo-Pacific, the letter said that the lawmakers support the deepening strategic partnership between the two countries.