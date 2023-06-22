Biden hosts Modi at White House

Washington: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House today.

They were joined by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan at the private dinner.

As the official gifts, the Prime Minister gave a handcrafted sandalwood box to President Joe Biden, and a 7.5 carat eco-friendly green diamond to the First Lady.

The sandalwood box gifted to President Biden, who turns 81 in November, contains a silver idol of Lord Ganesha, a diya (oil lamp) and ‘Das Danam’ . “Das Danam” signifies donations made when a person becomes ‘Drishta Sahasrachandro’ or the one who has seen one thousand full moons after completing the age of 80 years and eight months.

The Prime Minister also gifted Joe Biden a copy of the first edition print of the book ‘The Ten Principal Upanishads’.