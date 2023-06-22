Manipur burning, Modi failed in his duty: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress said it has been 50 days since Manipur is burning and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “totally and completely failed” in his duty by choosing to deliberately ignore the violence-hit state in the time of crisis.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also accused the BJP-led government of “maximum silence, minimum governance” in Manipur. “Let us remind ourselves amidst all the news of the Prime Minister’s visit to the USA that today is the 50th consecutive day of Manipur’s pain, distress and agony.

“The Prime Minister who gives ‘gyaan’ on so many issues has sadly not said a word on the tragedy that has engulfed the state, has not given an appointment to representatives of political parties who sought time from him, and has given no indication whatsoever that he even cares or is concerned,” Ramesh wrote on Twitter. “He has totally and completely failed his duty as the Prime Minister of India by choosing to deliberately ignore Manipur in a time of crisis. His behaviour on Manipur is most shocking and beyond comprehension,” he said.

Manipur Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei also asked, “How long will the ongoing turmoil in Manipur go? For months or years or decades?” The people of Manipur have a right to be heard by the prime minister, who is constitutionally duty-bound to give answers to the people, instead of maintaining a stoic silence for 50 days, he said.