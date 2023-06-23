Actor Harish Kalyan’s next titled Parking has created positive talk across the industry and trade circle even before the wrap-up of shooting. Parking is a thriller drama, written and directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios and K.S.Sinish of Soldier’s Factory .It is worth mentioning that Ramkumar Balakrishnan earlier worked as assistant director to KS Sinish in ‘Balloon’. Indhuja is playing the female lead role in this film, which features MS Bhaskar, Rama Rajendra, Prathana Nathan, Ilavarasu, and many others in pivotal characters. The entire film is being shot in Chennai and will be wrapping up soon Sam CS is composing music and Jiju Sunny is handling the cinematography.