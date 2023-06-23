Yuvan to perform live in Malaysia

Kavitha, Managing Partner of Horizon Group is set to captivate international audiences as she announces her upcoming venture High on U1, musical concert by Yuvan Shankar Raja to be held in Malaysia. The event is scheduled to take place on 15th July 2023 at the prestigious Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. High on U1 promises to be a mesmerizing musical experience that showcases the vibrant talents of the young maestro, Yuvan Shankar Raja. Under the visionary leadership of Ms. Kavitha this concert aims to transcend boundaries and celebrate the power of music as a unifying force. Where she’s planning a tour in the United States of America later this year. High On U1 one of the most anticipated live music events of the year, has also announced special appearance of renowned celebrity Atman Silambarasan.