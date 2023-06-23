Maamannan: HC orders ‘Red Giant’ to file counter to petition

Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed Red Giant movies to file the counter affidavit on June 28 to a petition filed by film producer Ramasaravanan to restrain the release of the Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer film ‘Maamannan’.

The petition was listed before Justice K Kumaresh Babu on Friday. The counsel appeared for Udhayanidhi Stalin and Red Giant movies asked time to file their counter affidavit for the petition.

Accepting it, the Justice posted the petition to June 28 for further arguments and granted to file the counter affidavit on the same day. The film producer Ramasaravanan produces films under the banner of OST films. He moved the Madras High Court seeking to restrain the film ‘Maamannan’ which is scheduled to release on June 29. ’

According to the petitioner, he started a project, ‘Angel’, and roped in Udhayanidhi Stalin to play the lead role and actors Anandhi, Payal Rajput, and Yogi Babu for other roles.

Shooting for the film began in 2018. However, after completing 80 per cent of the shoot, Udhayanidhi was not giving dates as per the call sheet to complete the remaining 20 per cent, he said in the petition.

The petitioner claimed that if ‘Maamannan’ was released before his film, he would lose business and money. Further, the petitioner demanded Rs 25 crore as compensation for his loss.