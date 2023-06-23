India, US back Ukraine’s ‘territorial integrity’

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Thursday while raising global issues, backed Ukraine’s “territorial integrity” and also “condemned North Korea’s ballistic missile launches.”

As Prime Minister Modi paid a maiden State visit to Washington, the two leaders, in a joint statement “called for respect for international law, the two leaders, in a joint statement “called for respect for international law, principles of the UN charter and territorial integrity and sovereignt.”

“As global partners, the United States and India affirm that the rules-based international order must be respected. They emphasized that the contempor global order has been built on principles of the UN Charter, international law, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states,” Expressing their deep concern over the conflict in Ukraine, President Biden and PM Modi “mourned its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences.”

PM Modi and Biden also underscored the serious and growing impacts of the war on the global economic system, including on food, fuel and energy security, and critical supply chains.

They called for greater efforts to mitigate the consequences of the war, especially in the developing world. Both countries further pledge to render continuing humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.

They called for “respect for international law, principles of the UN charter, and territorial integrity and sovereignty,” as per the joint statement.