Modi thanks US Biden for State Dinner at White House

Washington: Thanking US President Joe Biden for the State Dinner, Modi said, “I want to thank US President Joe Biden for this wonderful dinner today. I would also like to thank First Lady Jill Biden for taking care of my visit to make it successful. Yesterday evening you opened the doors of your house for me.”

“This evening is made special by the presence of the people of our two countries, they are our most precious assets. When we met in Japan, for the Quad Summit, you mentioned a problem that you were facing, I am sure that you must have resolved that problem. I hope you were able to fit in everyone who wanted to come for the dinner tonight,” Modi added.

Earlier addressing the joint session of the US Congress for a historic second time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that it is an exceptional privilege to do it twice, adding that there have been even more momentous developments in another Al – America and India.

PM Modi received standing ovation and applause when he said, “There are millions here, who have roots in India. Some of them sit proudly in this chamber. There is one behind me, who has made history. I am told that the Samosa Caucus is now the flavour of the House,”

Addressing the joint session of the US Congress, PM Modi said, “It is always a great honour to address the US Congress. It is an exceptional privilege to do so twice. For this honour, I extend my deepest gratitude on behalf of 1.4 billion people of India. I see that nearly half of you were here in 2016. I can also see the enthusiasm of the old friends and the new friends in the other half.”

“Our era is at a crossroads. Through the long and widening road that we have travelled we have made the test of friendship, he added.