Opposition parties come together in Patna

Patna: The first joint meeting of over 18 Opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls was convened today in Patna.

Leaders including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin attended it.

Sources said the meeting was being seen as a starting point for the opposition parties to come together to take on the Narendra Modi-led BJP.Therefore, a basic outline and roadmap for opposition unity were deliberated upon with the contentious issue of seat sharing and leadership questions avoided for now, they said.

There is a war of ideology going on in India. On one side is Congress party’s ‘Bharat Jodo’ ideology and on the other RSS and BJP’s ‘Bharat Todo’ ideology …Congress party’s DNA is in Bihar, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to party workers in Bihar’s Patna.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on addressed the party workers at Bihar State Congress office Sadakat Ashram and said that if the party wins in Bihar they can win across the country. Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader KC Venugopal were also present at the party office ahead of the Opposition leaders’ meeting.

“If we win Bihar, then we can win across the country,” Kharge said while addressing the party workers in Patna. He also appealed to the people to unite and work in favour of the country and its democracy.