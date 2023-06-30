Guv has no rights, says TN Speaker

Tamilnadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu came out strongly in support of the State Government and said that the Governor was duty bound to act on the advice of the state cabinet and it was the prerogative of the Chief Minister to decide who can and cannot be in his cabinet.

Talking to media persons, Appavu said, “It behoves the post he (Governor R N Ravi) holds to act in accordance with the aid and advice of the council of ministers. Only the Chief Minister can decide who could be the minister and who could not. It’s purely the prerogative of the CM.”