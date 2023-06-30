Prez should immediately remove RN Ravi: Manish Tewari

New Delhi: Former Union minister and Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday slammed Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over his move to pass a contentious order, announcing the dismissal of Minister V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers without consulting Chief Minister MK Stalin.

This comes after Tamil Nadu Governor has decided to keep the dismissal order of the jailed DMK leader and state minister V Senthil Balaji in abeyance for the time being.

Tewari said, “President should immediately remove Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. The Governor who does not know his limits. He should not have taken such an unconstitutional step. This clearly shows that he does not have knowledge of the Constitution and is unaware of his responsibilities”.