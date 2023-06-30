Kerala Governor justifies ‘withdrawing pleasure’

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday justified withdrawing his pleasure from state Finance Minister K N Balagopal last year over his remarks on people from other states, and said withdrawal of pleasure does not mean his dismissal.

Khan said he still strongly holds the view that if a person who has taken the oath to uphold the unity and integrity of India says publicly that those who hail from a particular region of the country cannot have understanding of the education system of another state of the country, it is a violation of the oath.

“So, expression of displeasure is different…in that sense it was. Because in my opinion it was. (But) Chief Minister did not consider it violation of oath, he is continuing,” he told reporters here.