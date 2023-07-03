Ness Digital acquires German firm MVP Factory

US-based IT company Ness Digital Engineering on Saturday announced the acquisition of German-headquartered corporate venture builder & product design studio MVP Factory. MVP Factory provides an end-to-end service for digital venture and product building and has successfully pioneered the venture studio model with global clients such as DB Schenker. It also allows clients to ideate, validate, launch and scale digital ventures using lean and agile methodologies, according to the company. “MVP Factory’s expertise in helping clients incubate and scale digital ventures and design software products further strengthens our strategy to be a specialist in digital engineering, ” Ranjit Tinaikar, Chief Executive Officer, Ness, said in a statement.