Ajit Pawar has expressed confidence in PM Modi: Shinde

Amid Maharashtra political crisis, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday reacted to Ajit Pawar joining hands with BJP in the state and said that he has expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Ajit Pawar has expressed confidence in PM Modi. When Ajit ji decided to join us, Devendra ji, I, and all senior leaders of the party welcomed his decision,” Eknath Shinde said. He also said that Maharashtra Government has “become even stronger with the joining of Ajit Pawar.” Speaking on the development of the state under the double-engine govt, Shinde said that Ajit Pawar too has accepted that there is development in the state and shared thoughts on having a double-engine govt in the state. Maharashtra CM spoke on the ideology of the party and said that “Our government role is to take Balaji Saheb ideology and Hindutav ideology forward and with that, have joined those ideologies with the development of the state.”