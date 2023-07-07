Party will unitedly fight Rajasthan elections: KC Venugopal

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said on Thursday that the Congress party will unitedly fight the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan. During a press briefing at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, Venugopal said that all the leaders unanimously decided that Congress can win the Rajasthan elections provided there is unity, adding that the list of candidates will be announced in the first week of September. “29 leaders from Rajasthan Congress including the CM & PCC chief participated in this meeting today. All the leaders unanimously decided that Congress can win the Rajasthan elections provided there is unity among Rajasthan Congress. Today, all leaders decided to fight the elections unitedly. On the basis of winning ability, the candidates will be selected. The list of candidates will be announced in the first week of September”, Venugopal said. Venugopal further emphasized that any issues are to be discussed within the party and the internal issues ain’t to be discussed outside of the party.