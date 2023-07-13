Flooding in Delhi as Yamuna swells, several schools shut

New Delhi: The water level in the swollen Yamuna in Delhi rose further during the night, flooding homes and roads and prompting emergency measures.

The water level in Yamuna was 208.46 metres at 7 am today as Hathnikund barrage in Haryana continues to release water into the river. The current water level is three metres above the danger mark.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had urged the centre to step in and stop the water discharge from the barrage, but the centre replied that excess water from the barrage had to be released.