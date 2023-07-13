Lok Sabha polls: BJP, Cong firm up allies

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be attending a dinner which will be hosted by the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the Opposition leaders at Bengaluru for the mega Opposition meet in the city on July 17 and 18.

Sonia Gandhi is expected to be a part of the formal deliberations on July 18 as well for which the party president Malikarjun Kharge has sent out invitation to 24 like-minded opposition parties including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

MDMK, KDMK, VCK, RSP, Forward Bloc, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress (Joseph) and Kerala Congress (Mani) are the new invitees who were not a part of the meeting held on June 23. Together, these 24 Opposition parties have around 150 Lok Sabha members and wish to expand this number.

Meanwhile, Tamilnadu Sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin confirmed that Chief Minister MK Stalin will attend the second Opposition unity meeting in Bengaluru on July 17-18. Earlier, it was speculated that CM Stalin may not attend the event in Bengaluru due to the Mekedatu row with Karnataka.