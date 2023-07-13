I constantly learn from my lows: Ashwin

Windsor Park: The constant search for excellence has pushed R Ashwin to new heights but by his own admission, it has also been ”incredibly draining”.

Ashwin, the world’s number one Test bowler, put the disappointment of being dropped from the World Test Championship final with a 33rd five-wicket haul in the first Test against the West Indies here on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old also became the third Indian to reach the 700-wicket milestone in international cricket and is only behind Harbhajan Singh (707 wickets) and Anil Kumble (953) in the all-time list. After the close of play on day one, the wily off-spinner, who also thinks deeply about the game, was asked about his long journey in international cricket and the ups and downs along the way, including the recent exclusion from the WTC final against Australia.

”There is no cricketer or human being in this world that has gone through the highs without the lows. When you have the lows, it gives you two choices, either you sulk or talk about it and then complain about it and go along with it and go down. Or you learn from it. So I’m someone who’s constantly learnt from my lows.

”In fact the best thing that’ll happen today after this good day that I’ve had is that I’ll have a good meal, have a good conversation, talk to my family and go to bed and then forget about it. ”When you’ve had a good day, you know you’ve had a good day but there are areas you can work on and get better for tomorrow. This constant search for excellence has held me in good stead all the time, but it’s also been incredibly draining.

”It’s not a journey that’s been very easy. For me, the journey has been draining, but I’m very thankful for all the lows because without the lows there are no highs,” said Ashwin in the post day media interaction.