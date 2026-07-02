Wimbledon: Djokovic, Gauff through to next round

London, July 2:

Top stars delivered strong performances on Day 3 of Wimbledon 2026, with Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka all progressing to the third round. Djokovic produced a dominant display to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets, while defending champion Sinner also advanced comfortably.

Gauff survived a major scare, battling back to win a tense three-set match, while Sabalenka showed resilience in a tight contest to move ahead.

Naomi Osaka registered a straightforward win, continuing her strong run, as several other top seeds also booked their places in the next round.

The tournament continues to see a mix of dominant performances and dramatic battles as early-round action intensifies at the All England Club.