Annamalai to attend BRICS Dialogue In South Africa

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Annamalai would take part in the BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue Summit in South Africa next week as part of the four-member BJP delegation.

The other members are Satyen Kulabkar, the BJP media-in-charge for central Gujarat, Vinusha Reddy and Pushkar Misra, who are members of the party’s state executive committee in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, respectively.

The delegation met BJP national president JP Nadda today (13 July).

The summit would be hosted by the African National Congress (ANC), which played a major role in South Africa’s freedom struggle.

This comes days after his visit to the United Kingdom, where he spoke about the achievements of the Modi government in the last nine years, his upcoming padayatra ‘En Mann En Makkal’ and interacted with the Tamil diaspora.