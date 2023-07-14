DMK resolves to oppose UCC in Parliament

Chennai: The DMK Parliamentary party meeting took place at Anna Arivalayam today and it was resolved to oppose Uniform Civil Code at the forthcoming Parliament session.

The meeting was presided by DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in which party MPs were present.

Various resolutions condemning the BJP government at the Centre was passed at the meeting.

Before uniform civil code for all religions, we need a uniform caste code, to eliminate caste discrimination and atrocities, DMK general secretary Durai Murugan said in a statement yester. “The ruling BJP’s obsession with one nation, one language, one culture is now spilling over into one civil code.”