Centre starts discounted tomato sale

New Delhi: In a huge relief for consumers, the union government today started selling tomatoes at ₹ 90 per kg in Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, Patna, and other chosen big cities across the country, to combat soaring prices of the kitchen staple, which touched record highs recently.

However, each person can buy only 2 kgs of tomato per head on subsidised rates. Freshly procured tomatoes arrived in the national capital overnight from mandis in key growing states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka.

The stocks of tomato will be distributed through retail outlets at “discounted prices” to the consumers in Delhi NCR region by Friday, this week, an official release said.