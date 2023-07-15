Safety tips for children this monsoon season

The monsoon season brings much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat, replenishing water bodies and revitalising the environment. However, it also presents a significant health challenge, especially for children, due to the increased risk of waterborne diseases. It is crucial for medical professionals to educate parents and caregivers on how to keep children safe and hydrated during this period. Prakash Selvaperumal, Paediatrician, MD Paediatrics, Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital said that by following proper preventive measures and maintaining adequate hydration, the occurrence of waterborne illnesses can be minimised, ensuring the well-being of young ones. Preventive Measures Preventing waterborne diseases in children requires a multi-faceted approach that focuses on hygiene, safe water practices, and general health maintenance. Several important preventive measures should be considered: Safe Drinking Water: Parents and caregivers must ensure a safe water supply for children by using clean, filtered water for drinking and cooking. If tap water is suspect, boiling it or using a water purifier can eliminate harmful microorganisms. Children should be encouraged to drink from reliable sources and avoid drinking untreated water from streams or puddles. Hand Hygiene: Children should be taught the importance of proper handwashing. They should be encouraged to wash their hands with soap and clean water for at least 20 seconds before meals, after using the toilet, and whenever their hands are visibly dirty. Supervision of young children is necessary to ensure they develop good handwashing habits. Food Safety: During the monsoon season, attention should be given to food safety practices. Raw or uncooked foods, including salads and unpeeled fruits, should be avoided. Thoroughly washing and cooking all fruits, vegetables, and meats is essential to eliminate potential contaminants. Vaccinations: It is essential to stay update