Will re-establish AIADMK rule in TN: EPS

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said that he has been working with a single objective to re-establish the AIADMK regime in the state. He said the Madurai ‘Eluchi Manadu’ would be a historical significance event that would set the path for the party to return to power and gave a clarion call for the party functionaries and cadres to participate in the August 20 conference in large scale. In a three page letter to the party cadres and functionaries, he applauded party cadres and functionaries for remaining united. With the support of cadres, he succeeded in weathered the political storm and conspiracy that aimed at dismantling the party.