Another setback to Imran after close aide’s confession

In another setback to Imran Khan, a close aide’s confessional statement had allegedly exposed the former Pakistan Prime Minister’s deliberate misuse of a cipher to build on his anti-establishment and the regime change narrative. In his confession, Imran Khan’s former principal secretary Azam Khan detailed how the former premier used the cipher from Pakistan’s mission in the US to gain political mileage and build on his anti-establishment and the regime change narrative. According to details, Azam Khan’s statement was supposedly recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. “On March 8, 2022, the Foreign Secretary approached Azam Khan and informed him regarding the cipher… and that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had already discussed the cipher with Imran Khan,” the statement said. “Imran Khan was euphoric after seeing the cipher and decided to use it to build on anti-establishment narrative on the back of a ‘blunder’ committed by the US. “The cipher copy was retained by Imran Khan and the next day (March 10) when he (Azam Khan) asked for it, Imran Khan replied that he has misplaced it. Imran Khan did not return the original cipher despite repeated requests,” the statement added.